Today’s best game deals: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land $40, Ori and the Will of the Wisps $15, more

Woot is giving Nintendo Switch gamers a chance to score a physical copy of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for $39.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This one is regular $60 and is currently selling on Amazon for $50 or more. Today’s deal is well under the Amazon all-time low and matching our previous mention for the best price we can find. Players are tasked with helping “Magolor rebuild his ship with Copy Abilities like Fire, Whip, Mecha, and Sand in the main adventure” alongside 1- to 4-player co-op action. You’ll also find a host of mini subgames included in the experience, including Samurai Kirby as well as Magolor’s Tome Trackers and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. HEad below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

