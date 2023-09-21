Today’s best game deals: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land $40, Ori and the Will of the Wisps $15, more

Woot is giving Nintendo Switch gamers a chance to score a physical copy of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for $39.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This one is regular $60 and is currently selling on Amazon for $50 or more. Today’s deal is well under the Amazon all-time low and matching our previous mention for the best price we can find. Players are tasked with helping “Magolor rebuild his ship with Copy Abilities like Fire, Whip, Mecha, and Sand in the main adventure” alongside 1- to 4-player co-op action. You’ll also find a host of mini subgames included in the experience, including Samurai Kirby as well as Magolor’s Tome Trackers and Booming Blasters in the Merry Magoland amusement park. HEad below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- TOEM eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- SparkliteeShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the NighteShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $32 (Reg. $80)
- LEGO 2K Drive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Romancing SaGa 3 eShop $5 (Reg. $29)
- EARTHLOCK eShop $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition $42 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- One Piece Odyssey $29 (Reg. $60)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show digital sale up to 75% off
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition PS5 $35 (Reg. $50)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition (PS5) $25 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5 $13 (Reg. $15+)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Atomic Heart $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
