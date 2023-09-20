iPhone 15 screen protector deals: 4-pack $6.50, ZAGG InvisibleShield $35, Spigen, much more

Along with the massive collection of new cases that have surfaced over the last week or so, the iPhone 15 screen protector deals have also arrived. The deals start from $6.50 (and that’s on a 4-pack) with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find both particularly budget-friendly options all the way up to the more premium ZAGG models for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max seeing some launch window deals right now to ensure your precious new display stays scratch-free for as long as possible. We will update this post as more iPhone 15 screen protector deals pop up, but for now you’ll find some top picks down below.
iPhone 15 screen protector deals:
Updating…
- 2-pack Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass $16 (Reg. $18)
- 2-pack Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster Tempered Glass $19 (Reg. $20)
- 3-pack Tech Armor Ballistic Tempered Glass $10.50 (Reg. $13)
- 4-pack Tech Armor HD Clear Film $6.50 (Reg. $8)
- 2-pack TORRAS Diamond Shield $24.50 (Reg. $29)
- 2-pack amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass $8 (Reg. $10)
- 3-pack ESR Armorite Screen Protector Set $20 (Reg. $22)
- 2-pack Lamicall Tempered Glass $15 (Reg. $18)
- And even more…
iPhone 15 Pro
- ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite $35 (Reg. $40)
- 2-pack TORRAS Diamond Shield $24.50 (Reg. $29)
- 2-pack Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass $17 (Reg. $18)
- 3-pack ESR Tempered Glass from $15 (Reg. $19)
- 2-pack Caseology Snap Fit $15 (Reg. $16)
- And even more…
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite $35 (Reg. $40)
- 2-pack Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass $16 (Reg. $18)
- 2-pack Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster Tempered Glass $20 (Reg. $21)
- And even more…
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite features:
Made from aluminosilicate glass that is 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection, InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector uses Ion Exchange Technology to defend against drops, dings, and scratches. Featuring a precision surface finishing process and reinforced edges, the cell phone screen protector for the iPhone 15 provides maximum scratch resistance even if you accidentally put your phone in your pocket with the keys.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!