Add Tamagotchi Grogu and R2-D2 to your Star Wars collection from $9 today (Up to 55% off)

We are tracking some solid deals for your retro Star Wars collection in the form of official Tamagotchi editions. First up, we have the Tamagotchi Star Wars Grogu case set on sale for $22.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal might not be as low as the R2-D2 model down below, but it is the best Amazon price we have tracked on this Grogu edition since it first released at this time last year. Delivering all of the nostalgic vibes you would expect, this is a functioning virtual pocket pet themed after the galaxy’s most adorable Jedi – three mini-games, feed Grogu Squid Chowder and Macaron, and watch the little Jedi evolve. Get a closer look at the details right here and head below for a deal on R2-D2.

Amazon is also now offering the Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Classic White edition for $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, this is matching the all-time low at 55% off and the best price we can find. This one delivers the famous droid from a galaxy far, far away in the familiar virtual pet form. It features a themed take on the usual Tamagotchi experience with seven built-in mini games and 18 skills for R2 to learn. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and additional details below.

And while we are talking Star Wars, here’s your first look at LEGO’s upcoming UCS Venator gift with a purchase promo in tow. The hit up our review of LEGO’s new Coruscant Guard Gunship, the new new Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle set, and the New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter. Everything else from the brick-built world is waiting for you in our dedicated guide.

Tamagotchi Star Wars Grogu features:

Comes with a removeable silicone case that fits around the Tamagotchi device

Take care of Grogu to change into one of 12 different appearances. Special guests come and visit every hour

Three mini-games including one that changes depending on your play pattern with 10 possible options

Feed Grogu Squid Chowder and Macaron to nurture. If you feed Grogu too much Squid Chowder, the Squid will jump on him

