Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming UCS Venator gift with purchase promo

Earlier this month, we got an official look at the LEGO UCS Venator launching on October 1. But it wouldn’t be the launch of the largest LEGO Star Wars set of the year without some extra goodies thrown in with your purchase, and today we can share a look at the new LEGO Venator gift with purchase.

LEGO Venator gift with purchase revealed

In a move that’s going to disappoint a lot of LEGO fans, we’re getting a first look at the upcoming Venator gift with purchase. In recent years, the company has been ramping up these exclusive freebies as a way to keep builders buying from the official LEGO Shop Online and retail storefronts. These promotional kits have given us some of the more unique releases over the years, like buildable Lightsabers, mini Death Star displays, and even non-LEGO collectibles.

It’s unfortunately the latter that we’re getting for the new UCS Venator. Today we can share a first look at the new GWP coming out on October 1, which will be exclusively available for those who buy the new LEGO UCS Venator. But before you lament that the LEGO Group is locking another must-have set behind a $650 paywall, we should actually break down just what the freebie is this year.

Launching at the start of next month, the promotion will be giving builders a little gift set with some collectibles that aren’t made of LEGO. There’s a metal Republic credit that looks like it has some weight to it, as well as two fabric patches. These are designed after the two minifigures from the UCS Venator, with Captain Red and Admiral Yularen making the cut. Everything comes in a box with the 20th anniversary Clone Wars logo on it, too.

It’s a unique set of collectibles that is more in line with the coin set we saw back on May the 4th and the previous GWP from the fall UCS releases. It’s better than nothing, which is what we got with the Razor Crest last year – but still a far cry away from the buildable Skywalker Lightsaber that came with 2021’s UCS AT-AT.

Will this GWP be swaying you to pick up the LEGO UCS Venator on day one? Let us know in the comments below.

