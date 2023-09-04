Review: LEGO drops the ball on its new Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle set

We’re now taking a look at the third new LEGO Star Wars set that debuted in September. Joining the two other Ashoka kits we’ve already taken a look at is a set themed around the titular character herself. The new LEGO Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle arrives with a notable color scheme and even better figures, but it falls flat in a few key areas.

Hands-on with the new LEGO Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Arriving as the third set inspired by Ahsoka, the former Jedi is getting her own set with the LEGO T-6 Shuttle. It debuts as LEGO set number 75362 and marks the second time we’ve seen the ship. There was previously a model based around the Clone Wars series, and now it’s back with a slightly new color scheme for its Disney+ and live-action debut at the $79.99 price tag. Unfortunately, this latest iteration doesn’t live up to the reputation of its processor.

But before we get to what the LEGO Group didn’t execute all too well, I have to at least give credit where credit is due. The T-6 Jedi Shuttle has one unique feature that makes it stand out from a lot of other ships in the Star Wars universe, and that is its rotating cockpit. Taking some inspiration from the Mandalorian ships, which sport the same key inclusion, this LEGO rendition of the ship is fairing much better than the last vehicle we saw that was supposed to have the feature.

Earlier in the year, I was a little harsh in my review of the Mandalorian Fang Fighter because the ship’s signature feature wasn’t there! It lacked the gyroscopic pilot’s seat that defines the whole starfighter in the first place. So now that the LEGO Group is back with the T-6 Jedi Shuttle, it’s at least nice to report that the company hasn’t omitted the feature from Tano’s ship.

The whole vehicle is split into two sections. There’s the cockpit and the rear body, as well as the crescent-shaped wing that can rotate around the main assembly. The wing can completely turn around the rest of the ship and is comprised of a series of layered plates that match the rest of the build’s light gray and dark red design.

But as much as I love the overall look of the ship and the fact that it got the one big play feature right, there’s a lot to be desired from the rest of the model. As you’re building the set, it becomes very apparent that there just isn’t a lot of room on the inside. So much of the kit is focused around the wings that what’s left for the cockpit and the rest of the build feels like an afterthought – especially compared to the version that came before it.

The main interior on the back is exclusively reserved for some of the included accessories, with a small area to lay a figure down. But with the rest of the LEGO Star Wars September 2023 sets going all in on interior space, it’s a letdown to see LEGO drop the ball with the one ship that really needed it.

In the same vein, the cockpit can only fit one character, too. This version of the T-6 Jedi Shuttle is very much a scaled-down model compared to the original LEGO version of Ahsoka Tano’s vehicle, and not being able to have all three of the ship’s included minifigures ride up in front is a letdown. Hell! I would have taken a second seat. But just a single chair behind the windshield feels a bit like LEGO compromised too much.

Speaking of minifigures, the LEGO T-6 Jedi Shuttle comes with four all-new releases. Given that this is her ride, you’re getting Ahsoka Tano, who comes with a refreshed look to fit with the Disney+ series. She is joined by another character who has seen brick-built appearances before, Sabine Wren, who also gets a refresh for her live-action debut. Alongside that duo are two completely new debuts for the LEGO Star Wars theme.

Both Professor Huyang and Marrok keep up the pace as phenomenal figures, making all four of the included minifigs the one aspect of the set that is as good as you’d hope. There is detailed printing on all four of the inclusions, each of which has legs with decals on them. Each one is also exclusive to this set, so if you want the full roster of Ahsoka figures, you have to bring home her shuttle.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering the good and the bad, the new LEGO Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle feels like the first set out of the Star Wars September 2023 lineup that I would skip. I mean, the just-released buildable Chewbacca wasn’t even on the table to begin with, so I suppose I mean the first set kit. But compared to the Ghost and Phantom II and the E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter builds, the titular Ahsoka set drops the ball.

And that’s a real shame! The minifigures are great, and fans are going to want to bring them to their collections. But whether that is worth the cash is going to be a harder sell with such an average build.

The overall scale doesn’t feel all too worth the $80 price tag, especially compared to the value of the rest of the Star Wars September 2023 sets. This very much feels like a $60 set now that I have it in my hand and all assembled, and you should try your best to pay closer to that. We should likely see a 20% off sale sometime in the coming months, with Amazon’s fall Prime shopping event and then Black Friday, either of which would make the LEGO Ahsoka Tano T-6 Jedi Shuttle actually worth your cash.

Until then, I’d likely skip this one and save your cash for one of the other kits from Ashoka that we’ve reviewed since the first of the month.

