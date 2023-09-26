Western Digital’s My Passport Ultra receives 38% discount to new all-time low for $50

Amazon is offering the WD 1TB My Passport Ultra Silver Portable External Hard Drive for $49.99 shipped. With a regular price tag of $80, and averaging $70 over the last three years, discounts for this item have only recently began dropping below $55. It comes in $10 under our previous mention, and $15 under the manufacturer’s own website for a new all-time low. This 1TB external hard drive comes both USB-C and USB 3.1 compatible. Its included backup software is able to import your photos, videos, and files from social media or the cloud – with everything handled by the device itself. It also allows easy password protection and 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption.

As an alternative option, Amazon is also offering a similar WD 1TB Portable External Hard Drive for $49.97, with the key difference being in its connectivity. As opposed to the above’s USB-focused design, this hard drive has instead been designed to connect to your devices via Wi-Fi, though it still holds USB 3.0 and 2.0 compatibility.

If you’re looking for some of the best SSDs out there, check out this rundown of all the latest and greatest ones currently on the market. From SanDisk to Samsung, T7 to Kingston, and more – with this guide, you’ll likely have all your questions answered about which hard drives might be right for you.

My Passport Ultra Silver Portable External Hard Drive Features:

USB-C and USB 3.1 compatible

Innovative style with refined metal cover

Password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Formatted for Windows 10

