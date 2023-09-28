Score a new Xbox Series X console today down at $450 shipped ($50 off)

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesMicrosoftDell
Reg. $500 $450
Xbox news

Dell is now offering a straight up cash discount on Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Series X console. While we have seen some offers at $470 recently alongside a Dell $75 gift card promotion and some more pricey bundle offers, today you can land Series X at $449.99 shipped. Still regularly carrying the full $500 price tag at most retailers, Amazon has it going for $490 at the moment with today’s deal being the lowest straight up cash discount we can find. Being this deep into the console generation, it is pretty safe to say we aren’t going to see price drops go all that much deeper than this through 2023, if at all. Recent rumors/leaks suggest the next-generation Xbox machine might not come until 2028, and while that might not actually be the case, you can do much worse than scoring a flagship console at $50 off these days. More details below. 

Today’s Dell listing is delivering a brand new machine with same warranty and accessories you would get buying new anywhere. It ships with the same 1TB internal SSD alongside the matching wireless Xbox gamepad and the HDMI cable. 

Be sure to scope out the new official Xbox skins that wrap your console in various designs and patterns including the new “high-tech fabric” avionics Starfield cover – all of the details on those are right here. And be sure to check out the rest of the latest from the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Series X console features:

Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Microsoft

Dell

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee’s 14-piece Glide RGBIC wall lights sync wit...
iHeat’s flagship AH series 27kW tankless electric...
Greenworks 3000 PSI electric pressure washer falls 31% ...
Solé Bicycles brings the spirit of Venice Beach to its...
Tested: Is the Oakywood natural wood and steel Headphon...
Today’s best Android app deals: To the Moon, Thre...
Juiced Bikes announces $800 off weekend sale for the Cr...
Stay in shape this winter with a connected Echelon EX-3...
Load more...
Show More Comments