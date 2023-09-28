Score a new Xbox Series X console today down at $450 shipped ($50 off)

Dell is now offering a straight up cash discount on Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Series X console. While we have seen some offers at $470 recently alongside a Dell $75 gift card promotion and some more pricey bundle offers, today you can land Series X at $449.99 shipped. Still regularly carrying the full $500 price tag at most retailers, Amazon has it going for $490 at the moment with today’s deal being the lowest straight up cash discount we can find. Being this deep into the console generation, it is pretty safe to say we aren’t going to see price drops go all that much deeper than this through 2023, if at all. Recent rumors/leaks suggest the next-generation Xbox machine might not come until 2028, and while that might not actually be the case, you can do much worse than scoring a flagship console at $50 off these days. More details below.

Today’s Dell listing is delivering a brand new machine with same warranty and accessories you would get buying new anywhere. It ships with the same 1TB internal SSD alongside the matching wireless Xbox gamepad and the HDMI cable.

Be sure to scope out the new official Xbox skins that wrap your console in various designs and patterns including the new “high-tech fabric” avionics Starfield cover – all of the details on those are right here. And be sure to check out the rest of the latest from the world of Xbox below:

Xbox Series X console features:

Xbox Series X, the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios.

