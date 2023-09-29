Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Burly Men at Sea, Juicy Realm, Pascal’s Wager, more

Justin Kahn
Friday has come back around again and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted iOS game and app deals. This morning saw some new all-time lows hit on iPhone 12 handsets starting from $280 to join deals on Spigen’s iMac G3 translucent iPhone 15 cases and Apple’s Wi-Fi + Cell 10th Gen iPad starting at $529. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like Burly Men at Sea, Kintsugi, Pascal’s Wager, Juicy Realm, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals courtesy of the official Apple digital storefront. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Pepi Doctor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Terminal Madness – Awakening: $5 (Reg. $6)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: JUMANJI: The Curse Returns: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Endling: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Otaku’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Time Warp – Live Video Filters: $2 (Reg. $3)

Burly Men at Sea features:

Burly Men at Sea is a folktale about a trio of large, bearded fishermen who step away from the ordinary to seek adventure.

With gameplay halfway between a visual novel and a point-and-click adventure, the branching story carries its ungainly heroes into waters where lurk creatures from Scandinavian folklore and other misadventures. You play as storyteller and wayfinder, shaping a custom tale that begins again where it ends.

