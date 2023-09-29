MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 models now start at $270 all-time lows with over $500 in savings

Today Woot is kicking off its latest certified refurbished iPhone event to deliver some serious deals on Apple’s previous-generation 12 series handsets. While we have moved on to series 15 at this point, the 12 remains – especially at prices like these – a compelling option for folks that just don’t need the latest and greatest. The iPhone 12 is delivering some serious value today while still featuring MagSafe capabilities and the more squared-off form-factor. One of the highlights from the bunch has the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting from $579.99 for the 128GB capacity in all four colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Down from the original $1,099 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best prices ever with $519 in savings attached. Today’s deal drops it well below our previous $620 certified refurbished mention for the best price we can find. Head below for more details.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is centered around a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display powered by the A14 Bionic processor and that aforementioned square form-factor Apple is still leveraging these days. The Ceramic Shield glass on the backside is joined by a triple-sensor camera array that still takes great pictures, if you ask me, alongside the 128GB of onboard storage (the upgraded models are on sale today as well). No, it’s certainly not the new iPhone 15, but it is also significantly less pricey and makes for a more than capable daily driver for just about anyone in my opinion. Includes a 90-day warranty and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

All of today’s iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches2 while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless s

