Today’s best game deals: Super Mario RPG $49, Mega Man collections $8, much more

Geek Alliance is still offering folks a chance to land a pre-order on the US version of the upcoming Super Mario RPG at $48.99 shipped. This is the first real notable deal from a trustworthy retailer we have tracked since Nintendo unveiled its plans to remaster the SNES classic and a great way to secure a copy with a discount. While you might not get your copy delivered on release day, you are getting it for less than the full $60 Amazon is selling it for. The best way to to ensure access to the game the second it launches is with a digital copy from Nintendo and Switch Online members can leverage the voucher system to score a deal taking that route as well (although you will need to buy the $100 voucher). Nintendo says the colorful RPG has “has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno.” Get a closer look at the latest gameplay footage right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $48 (Reg. $70)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop $8 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Pokémon Scarlet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Pokémon Violet pre-order $95
- Plus The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
- Octopath Traveler II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch $55 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Illusion Island $32 (Reg. $40)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Eastward eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $5 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Two digital Switch pre-orders for $100 (Reg. $120)
- Switch Online members only
- Super Mario RPG, Mario Bros. Wonder, Princes Peach Showtime!, much more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Sparklite eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO 2K Drive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Origins Plus $28 (Reg. $40)
- Forspoken PS5 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Advance Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Xbox pre-order $70
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
