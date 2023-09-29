Today’s best game deals: Super Mario RPG $49, Mega Man collections $8, much more

Geek Alliance is still offering folks a chance to land a pre-order on the US version of the upcoming Super Mario RPG at $48.99 shipped. This is the first real notable deal from a trustworthy retailer we have tracked since Nintendo unveiled its plans to remaster the SNES classic and a great way to secure a copy with a discount. While you might not get your copy delivered on release day, you are getting it for less than the full $60 Amazon is selling it for. The best way to to ensure access to the game the second it launches is with a digital copy from Nintendo and Switch Online members can leverage the voucher system to score a deal taking that route as well (although you will need to buy the $100 voucher). Nintendo says the colorful RPG has “has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno.” Get a closer look at the latest gameplay footage right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

