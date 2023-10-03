Bring HomeKit to the desktop with meross’ smart metal tabletop lamp down at $36 today

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Reg. $44+ $36
meross Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its square model Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp for $35.96 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the price. Originally $60, it more regularly sells for $44 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $0.50 of the Amazon 2023 low and our previous mention as well. This voice and app-controlled lighting solution delivers HomeKit control to your desktop or nightstand in the form of a dimmable and tunable LED lamp. The metal build houses three tunable white level controls, brightness adjustment, a 40,000-hour lifespan, and an adjustable construction: 180-degree lamp head movement and 90-degree tilt. Head below for a closer look and more details. 

There really aren’t very many options in the HomeKit space that can quite keep up with the meross model above for a lower price point. But there are plenty of similarly-designed desk lamps with an otherwise comparable feature set, sans-HomeKit. This Dott Arts model for example, might get the job done and it comes in at around $16 Prime shipped on Amazon. 

While we are on the topic of smart lighting, scope out this deal on Govee’s M1 RGBIC LED strip lights and then swing by our smart home hub for even more. Joining this deal on August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen, the Amazon early Prime Day smart home sale at up to 48% off is now live with deals on its in-house smart plugs, smart thermostats, and more. Pricing starts from just $13 Prime shipped and everything is detailed for you right here. If it’s the smart speakers and displays you’re after, Amazon is now offering early Echo deals from $18 ahead of next week’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. 

meross Homekit Smart Desk Lamp features:

The smart LED desk lamp works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. You can remotely control the small desk lamp anytime and anywhere with internet access. For HomeKit remote control, you need to install an Apple TV or HomePod in your home. Note: The homekit supported desk lamp only supports 2.4GHz networks. This modern desk lamp is made of high-quality aluminum alloy head and arm for better heat dissipation and durability, which is suitable for travelers, students and workers. Designed to last over 40000 hours, there is no need to replace the bulb in the next 25 years. The meross desk lamp consumes only 20% of the energy of an incandescent bulb.

