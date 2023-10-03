August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen drops from $230 to $170 shipped today

Amazon is now offering August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock 4th Gen for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $230, you’re looking at a solid 26% or $60 in savings for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the previous Amazon deal price from back in June to come within $9 of the lowest we have tracked there across 2023. Designed to fit on the inside of your door to make your entryway locking solution an intelligent one without looking out of place from the outside, August says “installation only takes about 10 minutes.” This smart lock connects to your Wi-Fi (no hub required) to work alongside Apple HomeKit gear as well as voice assistants from Google and Amazon. You can also open it with a traditional key but it features auto-lock and -unlock functionality as well – with “Auto-Lock and DoorSense, your home automatically secures once your door is closed, or after a set amount of time.” You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Be sure to also check out the ongoing deal we are tracking on Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100. This one features Apple Home Key support and is currently selling for $165 on Amazon with a rare price drop knocking it well below the usual $190 price tag. This is one of the newer releases in the space and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Then swing by our smart home hub for additional deals including the All-new Ring Indoor smart home cam that is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with a massive 50% in savings alongside a host of other smart home gear in the Ring ecosystem. This early Prime Day sale is loaded with discounts to upgrade your living space starting from $30 shipped.

August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them). Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again. Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!