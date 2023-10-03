First deal hits Samsung’s latest hybrid SmartThings Station and 15W charger at $70.50

Amazon is now offering its first notable deal on the Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub and charger down at $70.66 shipped. This Thread border router and Matter-supported hub regularly fetches $80 and is now seeing the first sizable price drop we have tracked on Amazon since it launched there at the top of the year. Alongside the ability to charge your smartphone at up to 15W – it can even track down Galaxy SmartTag or SmartTag Plus trackers – this is Samsung’s latest smart home hub “designed to make your day and night run smoothly with smart features, automated experiences and convenient control of your home.” If you’re a SmartThings user and don’t already have a Matter hub somewhere in your setup, today’s deal is worth a closer look as a simple way to bring your setup together – “link your hub through a pop-up on your SmartThings app, then connect your devices seamlessly with QR scanning.” Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review where we said you can “control your entire home with s single button” and head below for more.

If you’re already set on smart home integration but could do with a new fast charger for your Android device at the bedside or otherwise, this Samsung 15W wireless fast charger sells on Amazon for $40 shipped with the USB-C included.

However, if you are looking to upgrade your smart home, you’ll want to swing by our dedicated guide and check out some of the highlight deals below:

Samsung SmartThings Station features:

Invite intelligence into your home; Beyond charging your device, SmartThings Station is designed to make your day and night run smoothly with smart features, automated experiences and convenient control of your home. With Super Fast Wireless Charging, SmartThings Station will charge your compatible phone in no time. Start your smart life in a snap; Link your hub through a pop-up on your SmartThings app, then connect your devices seamlessly with QR scanning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!