Take Amazon’s latest-gen Alexa car dashboard companion on the road at $35 (Reg. $55)

Joining a series of deals on smart Echo speakers and displays from $18 alongside the rest of the early fall Prime Day offers, Amazon has now dropped its latest-generation Echo Auto down to $34.99 shipped. Regularly $55, you’re looking at up to 34% in savings the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under our August mention and matches the early summer Prime Day offer we tracked. Designed to bring Alexa to your daily road trips, this is the latest-model of Amazon’s in-car smart device. The updated form-factor provides hands-free access to Alexa voice assistant and, while tethered to your handset’s cellular connection, provides direct access to your tunes, the ability to control smart home devices before you even get there, and leverage all of the rest of the Alexa features. It even has a handy roadside assistance feature to connect you with automotive services should you ever need them. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more early fall Prime day deals.

Echo Auto 2nd Gen features:

Echo Auto is a hands-free Alexa car accessory that helps you make the most of your drive. Just ask Alexa to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. Featuring a slim design that’s easy to place in your car, 5-mics that can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise, and a phone fast car charger to charge your phone on the go.

