Today’s best iOS game and app deals: EXIT Curse of Ophir, FILCA, Loco Looper, more

Thursday morning has arrived and now it’s time to gather up all of the day’s best deals on iOS games and apps. This morning also saw deals go live on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard alongside discounts on Apple Watch SE and the official Magic Keyboards, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, FILCA – SLR Film Camera, Loco Looper, Dungeon and Puzzles, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Math Land: Arithmetic for kids: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iBird Ultimate Guide to Birds: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mirages of Winter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $7 (Reg. $13)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Revolution:War of Independence: FREE (Reg. $1)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Alien Shooter – Last Hope: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Marenian Tavern Story: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brightly – Fix Dark Photos: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: Stars and Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

EXIT – The Curse of Ophir features:

Famous writer Tory Harlane has disappeared without a trace and you’ve been hired to find him! He was last seen at the Hotel Ophir, deep in the Wichita Mountains of Oklahoma, researching alleged haunted houses. There are many rumors about this remote place: rumors of a supposed city of gold, of unexplained phenomena, and also of a curse. And then there is this eerie comet in the sky, the appearance of which has sent a shiver down your spine – and not only yours.

