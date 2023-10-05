Today’s best game deals: Rare Amazon deal knocks Mario Strikers Battle League to $40, more

Amazon is now offering Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch in physical for for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is a solid $20 or 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This one rarely ever drops below $40, and when it does it tends to be in very limited sale events or YMMV deals. Chances are this on-page coupon won’t stick around for very long either. Mario Strikers is the latest entry in Mario’s soccer career, delivering a truly Mushroom Kingdom-inspired take on the sport. Power-ups galore, all of the fan-favorite characters, up to 8-player action, and more are all ready and waiting here – “there are no rules—use tackles, Hyper Strikes, and items to score and show your opponents who’s boss.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

