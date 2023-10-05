Today’s best game deals: Rare Amazon deal knocks Mario Strikers Battle League to $40, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $40
Mario Strikers Battle League

Amazon is now offering Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch in physical for for $39.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $60, this is a solid $20 or 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This one rarely ever drops below $40, and when it does it tends to be in very limited sale events or YMMV deals. Chances are this on-page coupon won’t stick around for very long either. Mario Strikers is the latest entry in Mario’s soccer career, delivering a truly Mushroom Kingdom-inspired take on the sport. Power-ups galore, all of the fan-favorite characters, up to 8-player action, and more are all ready and waiting here – “there are no rules—use tackles, Hyper Strikes, and items to score and show your opponents who’s boss.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

