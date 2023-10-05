Under Armour Outlet Flash Sale offers an extra 40% off hundreds of styles from $5

Ali Smith -
FashionUnder Armour
40% off from $5

Under Armour is currently having an outlet flash sale that’s offering an extra 40% off hundreds of styles with code EXTRA40 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on activewear, running shoes, backpacks, duffel bags, and more. The men’s Armour Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $60. It pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, khaki pants, and more. It can also be layered under vests or jackets during cool weather as well. The material is highly breathable, stretch infused, sweat-wicking, and perfect for all of your fall workouts. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Level Bolt brings its invisible smart lock design to yo...
Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone gamepad grips with USB-C ...
Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 3 months at ...
Positive Grid cranks up your smart guitar amp with new ...
Dive into nostalgia with the Complete Calvin and Hobbes...
Score an originally $149 JLab Talk Pro USB mic today do...
Jackery’s 293Wh Explorer 300 receives 29% discoun...
Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at best...
Load more...
Show More Comments