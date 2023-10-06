SteelSeries Arctis 1 Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset returns to Amazon low at $70 (30% off)

Just after the launch of the new white model noise cancelling PlayStation and Xbox Arctis Nova headsets, Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox down at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the fourth time we have seen it down this low to match the best price we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a SteelSeries “Designed for Xbox” headset (also works with PS5 with some setting tweaks) that features lossless 2.4GHz wireless for “ultra-low latency wireless connectivity” on Xbox and PC. You’ll find a detachable clear cast noise canceling microphone, padded AirWeave ear cushions, and an adjustable, steel-reinforced headband here as well. Head below for more details.

For something more affordable, check out the popular Turtle Beach Recon 50 Xbox Gaming Headset. This wired set works on just about any platform with a 3.5mm jack and comes in at a much less pricey $25 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Dive into this deal on the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB WIRELESS XT gaming headset. Then flip over to our hands-on review of the new Beyerdynamic MMX 200 as well as details on the brand new Sony Pulse sets and Razer’s new ANC HyperSpeed gaming earbuds while you’re at it. The rest of our PC gaming gear is waiting for you right here.

SteelSeries also just unveiled its brand new RGB Alias USB and XLR mics purpose-built for gamers and streamers this week too.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Optimal PS5 compatibility requires user to change settings on Sony PS5 – disable Sony 3D Audio and then increase default volume to 100%.Specific uses for product : Gaming

Features SteelSeries Lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity on Xbox and PC

Take the same gaming-grade wireless on the go using the compact and portable USB-C dongle on your Nintendo Switch and Android phones

Detachable clear cast noise canceling microphone with natural sounding clarity, discovered-certified

Works on Xbox Series X

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!