Aqara’s Apple home key smart lock, G3 hub, and more now up to 30% off

Aqara, a smart home brand we feature around here quite often, is now offering a series of notable deals on its Apple home key-ready Smart Lock U100 alongside its Video Doorbell G4 system with the included chime. Those offers are also joined by price drops on its Presence Sensor FP2 and the Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3 that “can be used as a Matter bridge to expose tons of Aqara Zigbee devices to Matter. Head below for a closer look and more details while pricing is up to 31% off.

Aqara’s Apple home key-ready Smart Lock U100

First up we are highlighting Aqara’s front door gear designed to make your entryway far more intelligent, significantly more secure, and even more convenient for day-to-day use.

Let’s start with the Aqara Smart Lock U100 – an Apple Home-integrated intelligent deadbolt lock for your main entryway. It can be unlocked via Apple home key with a quick tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch (it even works if your iPhone or Apple wearable is out of power) while allowing users to manage and share access to guests via Apple Home.

That’s just one way to unlock it though. It also features a fingerprint reader with support for up to 50 fingerprints, passwords you can configure from anywhere, limited-time entry passwords for visitors like someone taking care of your place when you’re on vacation or the dog walker, and a trusty old mechanical key for emergency situations.

The zinc alloy, IP65-rated lock also houses a gyroscope enabling auto-locking after you close it. However, you can also disable this feature, much like the Do Not Disturb mode that will mute door lock sounds so you don’t wake the kids up when getting home late.

Aqara’s Video Doorbell G4

And to fully complete the intelligent front door experience, take a look at Aqara’s Video Doorbell G4 with the included chime. This HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT-supported solution is loaded with local AI features to deliver face recognition alerts, automations, and more – iCloud subscribers can even leverage Apple HomeKit Secure Video to safeguard their data and video files.

It can be powered by a six AA 1.5V battery pack, but you can also wire it in to your home’s electrical and slap a microSD card in there for full-on 24/7 video recording. However, if you don’t want to get into the hardwired setup, event-based cloud storage for up to seven days at a time is included here.

Aqara’s Video Doorbell G4 provides 2-way audio so you can speak with visitors at the door alongside a voice-changing function to disguise the voice of you or your loved ones as well.

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

The Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is more than just your average PIR infrared motion sensor. It uses a single radar sensor to monitor rooms of up to 430 square-feet with the ability to divide the space up in to 30 different zones (sofa, bed or desktop, etc.) and trigger different automations for each. “It is like having several PIR sensors at the same time with one Presence Sensor FP2.”

The FP2 can simultaneously detect up to five people and trigger various scenarios, lighting automations, and more across your HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant ecosystem – you can integrate this one even without an Aqara hub.

When mounted on the ceiling, the Falling Detection Mode is quite an interesting feature here as well, say for elderly parents, grandparents, or otherwise. It allows the Presence Sensor FP2 to detect and alert you via the companion app if someone falls (“the FP2 is not a medical device, and can only be used for notification purposes”).

Matter-supported Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3

While the Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3 is a great way to integrate your entire smart home setup – it can be used as a Matter bridge to expose tons of Zigbee devices to Matter – it is also just a solid indoor smart camera for keeping an eye on the pets, kids, and more. It leverages AI facial, pet, and gesture recognition alongside a 2K 1296p resolution and a 360-degree viewing angle.

Imagine “your camera can recognize your face and welcome you when you come home or recognize strangers and send out notifications to warn you.”

Considering it can act as a hub for up to 128 other Zigbee devices to run a nearly countless number of automations, it also allows users to trigger pre-set actions via five different hand gestures – a “unique feature that is not available in similar products of other brands.”

The G3 hub connects with the Smart Door Lock U100 and Aqara Video Doorbell G4 mentioned above so, for example, you can view who is at the door and easily unlock the U100 without even getting up. With this sort of whole home integration, the G4 alongside other child devices in the Aqara ecosystem can also record what’s happening at the door and let off a siren that will alert you of when a break in occurs, vibrations, water leaks, or when other events are detected.

Best of all, the gear featured up above is all on sale right now:

