Up to $113 off Govee smart outdoor/indoor lights: Lamps, strips, more from $12 for Prime Day

As part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, the Govee smart lighting deals have arrived with deep price drops on a range of its indoor and outdoor solutions. Featuring some sets we don’t see on sale quite as often, you’ll find the brand’s home holiday lighting kits as well as pathway and rope-style illumination for your outdoor space joined by some multi-color action for inside. All customizable and controllable via the companion app (and your voice in most cases), this is a great time to ready your outdoor space for the holidays and add some ambiance indoors with as much as $113 in savings. Head below for a closer look at the highlights.

Prime Day Govee smart outdoor lighting deals:

And the indoor lighting deals:

Govee Smart RGBIC Outdoor Holiday Lights features:

Choose from 75 scene modes and 16 million colors to light up house with outdoor patio decor for every occasion. It is recommended that the total length after adding extension lights should not exceed 150ft/45m. The lens design reveals a unique triangular lighting effect. The wall washing depth is greater than 16 inches, while the brightness of each light is 26 lumens. Install the lights 2-4 inches away from the wall surface. Added anti-UV material, the outdoor lights are IP67 waterproof with IP65 Rated Control Box and Adapter. Year-round Halloween decor lights can use for up to 50,000 hours and work in bad weather from -4°F to 140°F(-20°C-60°C).

