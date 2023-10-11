Hands-on with Eureka’s new powerful and quiet canister vacuums [Video]

Selecting the right vacuum for a home can be daunting but the NEN170 and NEN180 from Eureka have some thoughtful features that make them worth a close look. Incredibly quiet, these sleek canister vacuums are powerful, easy to use, and won’t break the bank. Be sure to hit the video below to check out the new Eureka canister vacuums.

We’ve shown off some of Eureka’s products in the past on the channel but this century-old brand still has new tricks up its sleeves.

NEN170

First off, let’s talk about the NEN170 canister vacuum. Starting with the design, Eureka has put thoughtful additions all over the NEN170. Large wheels on the back of the vacuum with a spinning wheel under the body make it easy to pull around a home.

Flipping up the cover on top of the canister reveals extra accessories – a crevice tool and dusting brush. Also included in the box is a pet tool for getting stubborn hair off of pillows and cushions.

On the front is a large carrying handle. This has made cleaning our stairs so much easier than our standard large upright vacuum.

Eureka canister vacuums: Video

On the back and bottom of the NEN170 are handy clips for the wand. I love that it has a place to stand upright directly on the vacuum in two different positions.

The speed can be easily adjusted with a turn of the dial on top of the vacuum. To the left of the HEPA filter is a large, easy-to-find power button that can be operated with a foot. On the other side of the filter is an automatic cord rewinding button.

The main nozzle of both new Eureka canister vacuums have two different modes – one is designed for carpet and rungs and by pressing the adjustment switch on the nozzle itself, bristles will push out at the front to make it work better on hardwood floors.

On top of the vacuum is a dust bag full indicator so that there is no guesswork on when the bag needs to be replaced.

The best part might be that the NEN170 comes in at just $129.99 on Amazon.

Eureka canister vacuums: Quiet cleaning

One of the appealing features is how quiet the NEN170 is when in operation. Like most kids, mine are never happy when I pull out the vacuum. It’s always too loud for them. When I was getting the NEN170 set up, they were interested to see it work. But, because of their experience with other vacuums, they covered their ears when it was time to turn it on.

Immediately they were able to take their hands off their ears and were surprised by how quiet this vacuum is. It’s easy to hold a conversation while it is turned on and cleaning a floor.

Having a bagged canister makes cleaning out the NEN170 simple and clean. Bagless vacuums have their benefits but if avoiding contact with any dust or particles that have been swept up is a priority, a vacuum with a bag is the way to go.

The mobility of the nozzle, hose, and wand makes cleaning around a kitchen a breeze. It’s so easy to sweep up crumbs and messes with the NEN170. Likewise, sweeping up hair from our hardwood floors takes no time at all.

The telescoping wand extends to reach ceilings with ease.

NEN180

If a bagless design is preferred, though, the NEN180 is absolutely worth a look. Similar features to the NEN170 make it a breeze to move around a home for cleaning. The overall footprint is a bit smaller than the NEN170.

Just like the bagged 170, the bagless 180 has a handy clip for standing the wand up when not in use making both Eureka canister vacuums handy around the house.

On top of the vacuum is a button release for the dust cup which also reveals the HEPA filter for a complete seal.

Additionally, there is a step-less speed control with settings at the minimum for hard floors and maximum for carpet. This can also help to regulate the volume of the vacuum but just like the NEN170, it’s surprisingly quiet.

The NEN180 comes with the same variety of accessories for whole home cleaning – including a pet tool for stubborn hair on cushions and pillows.

Just like the NEN170, the 180 comes in at just $129.99.

For $129.99, the NEN170 and NEN180 offer two different takes on the canister vacuum but both feature thoughtful designs that make cleaning a home simple. I appreciate the extra storage on the bagged 170 but the sustainable nature of the 180 also makes it easy to empty and get back to cleaning.

If you’re in the market for an affordable canister vacuum that also packs some thoughtful features, hit the links down in the description to check out the Eureka NEN170 and NEN180. Thanks again to Eureka for sponsoring 9to5Toys on YouTube

Eureka NEN170

Eureka NEN180

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!