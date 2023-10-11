Philips Hue HomeKit lightning bundles, bulbs, and lightstrips start from $76 (Reg. $135+)

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Philips Hue smart home lighting gear. Shipping is free across the board. A particular standout has the Color Ambiance 3-bulb Starter Kit at $134.99. It’s down from the usual $180 price tag and marking a return to the all-time low for the first time since April. This is 25% off and beating previous discounts by $15. Head below for a full breakdown of the sale.

Serving as the perfect entry into the Philips Hue ecosystem, this starter pack even has something for your partners or roommates who aren’t quite ready to fully embrace smartphone-controlled lights. Alongside the required Hue bridge for pairing everything together, you’re getting three of the brand’s original color LED smart bulbs that work with the likes of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 60W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package to deliver some manual control for those times when it is easier just to tap a wall switch.

Alongside this higher-end starter kit, you’ll also find some more affordable bundles and even individual bulbs. Everything is either matching previous all-time lows or falling to new best prices.

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

