Synology’s new DS223j 2-bay NAS sees first discount to $155 (Reg. $190)

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on the new Synology 2-Bay DS223j NAS. Having been revealed earlier this summer, the new model sells for $154.99 shipped. It drops down from the usual $190 price tag in order to save you $45 and mark a new all-time low. The perfect starter NAS, Synology refreshed its most affordable model on the market with much of the same 2-bay design as before – just now with some internal upgrades. It comes powered by a 1.7GHz chip, with double the memory as before. There’s also now a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port as well as Gigabit Ethernet, to make this an ideal Time Machine backup companion. Get all of the details in our launch coverage. Though if you need a little more power, we’re tracking a more capable NAS discount below.

Amazon is now also offering the Synology 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS for $579.99 shipped. Down from $700, this $120 discount is the second-best price cut we’ve seen to date. It is still one of the first chances to save since its debut last summer, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. We last saw that price live on Prime Day, with today’s offer marking only the second chance to save in 2023. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is one capable piece of always-on storage and may very well be one of the last NAS you’ll ever need. We break that down below the fold.

The new DS1522+ features a 5-bay design that can hold up to 80TB of raw storage. More than capable of handling Plex transcoding and other media server needs, it won’t break a sweat with Time Machine backups, either. Though the most exciting part is that it supports up to 796MB/s transfers and can be upgraded with a 10GbE network card down the line.

More on the Synology 2-Bay DS223j NAS:

Enjoy 100% data ownership and multi-platform access from anywhere. Safely access and share files and media from anywhere, and keep clients, colleagues and collaborators on the same page. Back up your media library or document repository to a variety of destinations. Protect your premises with flexible monitoring tools

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!