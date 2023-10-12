GAP VIP Event offers 40% off your purchase and an extra 45% off clearance

GAP is currently offering 40% off your purchase during its VIP Event. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 45% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Refresh your wardrobe for the fall season with deals on jeans, sweatshirts, pullovers, outerwear, and more. A standout from this sale is the GapFlex Straight Jeans with Washwell that are currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $60. These jeans are great for everyday wear and they have a stretch-infused fabric to promote comfort. These jeans have a slightly tapered hem for a flattering look and it can be rolled for a stylish look as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- GapFlex Straight Jeans with Washwell $36 (Orig. $60)
- Flannel Shirt in Standard Fit $33 (Orig. $55)
- ’90s Original Straight Jeans with Washwell $42 (Orig. $70)
- ColdControl Puffer Vest $36 (Orig. $60)
- ColdControl Puffer Jacket $40 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Rise Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell $42 (Orig. $70)
- Mid Rise Baby Boot Vegan-Leather Pants $54 (Orig. $90)
- Cinched Denim Jacket with Washwell $71 (Orig. $90)
- Split-Hem Waffle Turtleneck T-Shirt $47 (Orig. $60)
- Big Puff Cropped Jacket $118 (Orig. $168)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!