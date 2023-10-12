GAP VIP Event offers 40% off your purchase and an extra 45% off clearance

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
40% off + 45% off

GAP is currently offering 40% off your purchase during its VIP Event. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 45% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Refresh your wardrobe for the fall season with deals on jeans, sweatshirts, pullovers, outerwear, and more. A standout from this sale is the GapFlex Straight Jeans with Washwell that are currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $60. These jeans are great for everyday wear and they have a stretch-infused fabric to promote comfort. These jeans have a slightly tapered hem for a flattering look and it can be rolled for a stylish look as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: SpongeBob, C...
Razer’s Stream Controller X upgrades your PC with...
Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Re...
Save $500 on Samsung’s 55-inch Frame 4K AirPlay 2...
Save up to 53% on ZAGG’s backlit 10.9- and 12.9-i...
Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 15...
Razer’s Stormtrooper wireless Xbox controller wit...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now starts at $910 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments