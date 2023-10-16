Upgrade your desktop with Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 shortcut controller down at $130

AmazonElgato
Reg. $150 $130

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $129.99 shipped in both black and white colorways. Regularly $150, this is a solid $20 price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we did see a very short-lived all-time low for Prime Day at $110 on the white model, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of that in several months. We came away quite impressed after going hands-on – it is a fantastic little desktop tool for streamers and content creators, alongside the ability to enhance a Mac productivity setup. The MK.2 is featured in our personal setups around here (as detailed in our recent Behind the Screens features), delivering 15 customizable LCD macro buttons you can use to trigger various functions – launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and a whole lot more. Get a closer look at the 4KCU-, OBS-, Streamlabs-, Twitch-, YouTube-, and Philips Hue-compatible control surface in our review and head below for more details. 

A more affordable way to bring Elgato’s Stream Deck action to your work surface is with the mini model. And it, fortunately, is still down at the same price we tracked for the fall Prime Day event this year. Regularly closer to $80, it is currently selling for $60 shipped on Amazon. 

Be sure to scope out our feature of Razer’s Elgato Stream Deck competitor and then dive into some of the latest releases from Elgato below:

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

  • 15 Customizable LCD Keys: Instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.
  • One-Touch Operation: Trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.
  • Visual Feedback: Know that your command has been executed.
  • Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.
  • Hotkey Actions: Streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

