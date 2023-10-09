Elgato’s most affordable Stream Deck just dropped even lower to $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80 directly from Elgato and typically fetching as much at Amazon, this is matching the second-best price we have tracked and the lowest we can find. The only time it has gone for less in the last year on Amazon was for a brief stint back in March at $50. We are big fans of the Elgato desktop macro controllers around here after going hands-on with the MK.2 model. They deliver full customizable shortcut style controls to your streaming and Mac-based workstation – each of the customizable LCD keys can be programmed to trigger “tedious, hard to memorize shortcuts” you use on a regular basis while streaming or getting work done. You can “execute multiple actions at once or in a sequence” with wide compatibility across a range of apps including “Zoom, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, GoogleSuite, MS Office, Photoshop, Adobe Creative Apps, Spotify, Music, and many more.” Head below for more details.

When it comes to Stream Deck controllers, it doesn’t get any ore affordable than the deal we are tracking today on the mini model. The rest of the lineup will deliver more onboard control options, but they also command higher price tags. If you’re looking to get into the desktop macro control game right now, the deal above is easily among your best options.

Here’s our hands-on review of Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 and Elgato’s Stream Deck foot pedal for hands-free control over your stream. You’ll also want to scope out the brand’s next-gen Stream Deck control surface with a Touch Bar-style display and Razer’s Stream Controller X competitor while you’re at it.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

Tactile Live Production: easily control your favorite tools and platforms.

6 Customizable LCD Keys: instantly trigger actions with a tap.

Multi Actions: tap once to launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially with time intervals.

Smart Profiles: create unique key configurations for different apps, and switch between them on the fly.

Powerful Integrations: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, vMix, VoiceMod, and more.

