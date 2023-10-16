Park the Super Mario Bros. Movie Van set in your collection down at $15 Prime shipped (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
25% of $15

After seeing some notable deals on physical copies of the hit movie, Amazon is now offering a solid offer on the official JAKKS Pacific The Super Mario Bros. Movie Van Playset with 1.25-inch Mini Mario Figure for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is at least 30% off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mentions and comes within $1 of the extremely limited and short-lived all-time low. This is the Mario Bros. plumbing van straight from the movie with spinning wheels ready park itself right in your Mushroom Kingdom collection, but there’s more to it than that. You can essentially unfold the entire van to reveal a 1.25-inch Mario figure and some small scale elements from the film including an “underground sewer pipe, Mushroom Kingdom details, and the Dark lands.” Head below for more details. 

If you’re looking to enjoy the film again at home with friends and family, it is indeed now available on Blu-ray with a discounted price at just under $18 Prime shipped. However, you can rent or purchase a digital copy for much less than that via Amazon Prime and other services. All of the details you need on that are waiting in our announcement coverage right here

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Van Playset features:

  • Van has free spinning wheels and opens up to reveal the movie moment showcasing underground sewer pipe, Mushroom Kingdom, and the Dark lands
  • Hinged pipe for extra play – Includes 1.25” mini Mario figure
  • Most mini figures fit in tubes/pipes – Additional mini figures sold separately
  • Collect all The Super Mario Bros. Movie Playsets and Action Figures – Each sold separately
  • For kids boys girls ages 3 years old and up

