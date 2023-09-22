The Kirby & The Amazing Mirror Metroidvania game is coming to Switch Online this month

The next drop for the Nintendo Online game library has arrived with Kirby & The Amazing Mirror. Just after Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 landed on the service, Nintendo dug into the Japan-only archives to bring some previously-unreleased classics to the US alongside Kirby’s Star Stacker from the SNES catalogue. But this month it is reaching back to the Game Boy Advance library to deliver Kirby & The Amazing Mirror to Switch Online members. Head below for more details.

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror comes to Switch Online!

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror originally released back in 2004 as the latest platfomer in the long-running series for the Game Boy Advance. This was the seventh mainline Kirby title and was notable for bringing a more Metroidvania experience to the series.

Call in Red, Yellow, and Green Kirby to help you solve puzzles and take out baddies in Kirby & the Amazing Mirror, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 9/29! #GameBoyAdvance

Take a closer look at the Switch Online launch trailer below:

The Mirror World, which exists in the skies of Dream Land, has been invaded by an evil shadow, and Kirby’s the only one who can save the day. Fortunately, he won’t have to go at it alone. He’s been split into four Kirbys of different colors, and he can call up his colorful clones to lend a hand when needed. Summon Red, Yellow and Green Kirby to help solve puzzles, fight enemies or take out the big baddies. Use copy abilities such as the arrow-shooting Cupid Kirby or the melee master Smash Bros. Kirby while platforming through the mazelike world.

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror is scheduled to join the service on September 29, 2023. Being that it is a Game Boy Advance title, it will require Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack for access.

