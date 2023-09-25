Hallmark’s new Nintendo ornaments now up for pre-order from $20: NES, Zelda, Mario, more

For years now Hallmark has debuted a series of official Nintendo ornaments well ahead of the holiday season and 2023 is no exception. This year’s collection of ornaments is now going up for pre-order featuring designs ranging from Mario Kart characters to Link from The Legend of Zelda, replica NES consoles, and even the beloved Legend of Zelda golden NES cartridge. While most folks would rather not think about decorating for the end-of-year holidays just yet, there’s no telling how long stock will stick around for on the latest releases and these ornaments are frankly good all year round if you ask me. Head below to take a closer look at the new Hallmark Nintendo ornaments and more.

Hallmark official Nintendo ornaments

The new Nintendo ornaments deliver some serious Mushroom Kingdom vibes, nostalgic adventures from Hyrule, and more to a tree or collection near you. They roughly measure out at 2 x 3 x 4 inches (depending on the design) and typically arrive in a gift box “for easy giving, preservation, and storage.” Some of them even include replaceable batteries to make small accent lights blink like you’ll find on the NES and SEGA console model.

You’ll find all of the newest releases on this page now going up for pre-order alongside other models that were released early this year. Let’s take a closer look at some of our favorites:

The Nintendo Entertainment System Console Ornament with light, sound, and a faux Super Mario Bros. cartridge goes for $20 Prime shipped, much like the mini SEGA Genesis console model.

Next up we have Link The Legend of Zelda wielding an ancient arrow and traveler’s bow. This one sells for $22 Prime shipped.

Another favorite of mine is the golden Legend of Zelda NES cartridge at $20 Prime shipped.

You can browse through the rest of the new releases in the Hallmark Nintendo ornament collection right here including everything from Mario in his Cat Suit to Donkey Kong, Samus Aran, and much more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!