LEGO Animal Crossing set names tease Nook’s Cranny and other upcoming builds

We finally know the set names for the upcoming LEGO Animal Crossing sets. With five different sets from the popular Nintendo franchise, we’ll be seeing some iconic locations like Nook’s Cranny and more get the brick-built treatment come next year.

The LEGO Group and Nintendo just officially revealed that the collaboration would be happening and that we’d have to wait until next year for more details. Well, official details that is. This is 9to5Toys after all, and we’ve been reporting on what to expect from the video game theme from the beginning.

Since earlier this summer, we’ve known that five kits would be coming from the theme. Price point and the number of included bricks were also known, but just how those builds would stack up remained a mystery. Now we can report on all five set names, giving us a better idea of what to expect.

77046 Julian’s Birthday Party $15.99 | 170 pieces 77047 Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities $19.99 | 164 pieces 77048 Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour $29.99 | 233 pieces 77049 Isabelle’s House Visit: $39.99 | 389 pieces 77050 Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House $74.99 | 535 pieces

Each of the LEGO Animal Crossing sets are going to be built on top of plates. That will let you rearrange all of the builds and create your own little town – whether you’re going for an island getaway or just a quaint little village is up to you.



Each of the new Animal Crossing sets will debut next year on March 1, 2024. Pricing is outlined above and likely won’t change.

Today’s news comes right after the LEGO Group and Nintendo shared a first look at the theme. Just last week, the two companies showed off what several of the new minifigures will look like, taking the Internet by storm.

