elago’s silicone iPhone 15 cases see massive 60% price drop with models starting from just $5

Just after the debut of its new MagSafe wallet, the elago iPhone 15 case collection surfaced and we are now tracking some notable deals. The best of which comes in the form of its Liquid Silicone Case for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Regularly $13, it is now marked down to just $5.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s a massive 60% price drop, the lowest price we have tracked since release on any of the brand’s cases, and the best price we can find. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this case wraps your iPhone 15 in the soft liquid silicone treatment the brand has become known for. There’s nothing overly special here, just a soft, minimalist cover free of ugly logos to safeguard your device. While some colors are going for more, you will find on-page coupons on just about everything in the elago iPhone 15 case collection right now. Head below for more details.

With deals across the entire lineup and the model above starting from just over $5 Prime shipped right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find more affordable options from a brand we feature as often as elago right now.

But if you’re not intersted in these models, be sure to swing by our laster roundup of the best Phone 15 cases for more options. The choices are wide-ranging, spanning just about every price range, style, build material, and color. So be sure to at least take a scan through to get a better idea of what’s out there.

We have also now had a chance to go hands-on with a number of this year’s new cases and some of our favorites are found below:

elago Liquid iPhone 15 Silicone Case features:

elago’s silicone cases have been top sellers on Amazon for the past four years for a reason. Model our design gets a little bit better, giving you more and more each year.

Liquid silicone was used to make this incredible case! The case adds great grip and protection to your phone while adding a splash of color. Don’t sacrifice any aspects of what makes a case great when choosing elago.

Note: Due to the grippiness of the case, lint and other small particles can attach. Simply wipe your case with a wet cloth or paper to clean it up.

Full coverage compatible with your iPhone 15 Pro. The case covers all sides of the phone – including the bottom and buttons. Raised lip helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. Wireless charging compatible.

