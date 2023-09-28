Tested: Spigen returns with some of the best bang for your buck iPhone 15 cases in 2023

Spigen’s iPhone cases have been featured around for years, and for good reason. They provide good quality covers for the price and offer a ton of different style options to meet a wide range of needs without breaking the bank. The new iPhone 15 collection looked to be much of the same as year’s past at launch and, after giving a number of the cases a run since my iPhone 15 arrived, I can personally back up these initial impressions for the latest models. Head below for some more hands-on details and a look at some of our favorite options in the lineup.

Hands-on with Spigen’s iPhone 15 case collection

The Spigen iPhone 15 case collection arrived shortly after Tim Cook and friends debuted this year’s new handsets. They are once again delivering affordable solutions for safeguarding your device from unfortunate drops and scratches with the usual range of designs, from see-through MagSafe models, the heat-dissipating Cryo, and all of the usuals we have featured around here for years, just with new form-factors to accommodate Apple’s latest handset and Action Button.

We detailed the lineup and the various designs at launch, and we are ready to give some hands-on impressions of this year’s collection after giving them a test over the last week or so.

Here are the specs on some of our favorites:

Mag Armor MagFit under $20

Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case – Compatible with MagSafe

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Rugged Armor MagFit under $20

Slim, form-fitted and lightweight

Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Ultra Hybrid S MagFit under $25

Made from a blend of PC and TPU for durability

Flush-fitting versatile kickstand via Active Stop Technology

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

Ultra Hybrid MagFit from under $20

Magnet integrated clear PC back case – Compatible with MagSafe

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

9to5Toys’ Take

Spigen is back once again with affordable bang for your buck iPhone covers for the new 15 series devices. The brand has brought back many of its fan-favorite designs, including the Mag Armor and the Tough Armor models alongside some of the more novel options like the Optik Armor with the little sliding door that safeguards the camera array and the Ultra Hybrid clear covers with MagSafe action. You’ll also find some variants with built-in kickstands that are housed flush inside of cutouts in the back of the cases with a simple flip out mechanism for when it’s time to get a better viewing angle – a notable implementation for folks that make use of a kickstand but don’t want any extra bulk and an extra accessory in their bag.

Spigen’s iPhone 15 cases aren’t of the highest quality, but no one is really expecting that at prices between $14 and $25 or so. Having said that, they are also some of the best in this category and are by no means garbage covers – there are certainly options in this price range that are and Spigen is not one of them.

Not everyone wants to spend $50 or sometimes much more than that on a case. While I tend to gravitate towards those sorts of covers, I also have the benefit of trying out massive numbers of cases every year and rarely have to spend any cash to find out which one I want the most. You certainly do get what you for when it comes to iPhone case, and, despite being in the lower-end of that spectrum, with Spigen you’re getting a touch more if you ask me.

If you’re not the type to appreciate the machined metal button covers, microfiber interiors, and high-end leather treatments, Spigen should definitely be on your radar. If you are expecting these sorts of more premium build materials, handcrafted stitching, and metalwork, Spigen is not for you.

The brand makes some of the better plastic options out there, many of which deliver a sort of malleable design that won’t add a ton of heft to the carrying experience and feel soft to the touch. When it comes to this category, I have always been a fan of its Mag Armor and Rugged Armor for MagSafe options alongside the ultra-slim Liquid Air Armor and Thin Fit variants for folks looking for something particularly form-fitting that don’t need the ultra-strong MagSafe connections.

Spigen has since debut its novel iMac G3-inspired translucent iPhone 15 cases, and they look to be about as epic as that sounds, but this review is only referring to the mainline family of cases that launched shortly after the iPhone was revealed. We will have some hands-on impressions of the new iMac cases coming down the pipeline shortly.

We are already seeing nice little on-page coupons across much of the Spigen iPhone case lineup (including the iMac models) as well, and you can get more details on other models in the lineup in our launch coverage.

