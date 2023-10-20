Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard with silent switches hits $75 Amazon low (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with silent Yellow switches for $74.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $140 directly from Razer but more typically goes for $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal is at least 25% off the going rate and delivers a new all-time low on the silent switch model. If you’re looking for a gaming keyboard with some stealthy quiet clickers, this is it. This model might not be the new V4 version, but those regularly start at $190 right now. The BlackWidow V3 is centered around Razer Yellow switches that are “built for speed with an actuation point of just 1.2mm” and include sound dampeners to “reduce its already low sound profile even further.” The doubleshot ABS keycaps ensure the “labelling never wears off” and join customizable Chroma action with control over 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the Razer ecosystem, this ongoing deal on HyperX’s Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is worth a look. It doesn’t include the silent Yellow switches but it has now returned to the Amazon all-time low at $70 shipped, down from the regular $90, to save you a touch more while still landing a battlestation keyboard from a more than reputable brand on your desk.

And if you are a Razer fan, check out some of its latest releases below:

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches: Built for speed with an actuation point of just 1.2mm, these smooth switches have no tactile feedback and include sound dampeners to reduce its already low sound profile even further.

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand constant spamming.

Ergonomic wrist rest: Perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on your wrists for less fatigue when gaming over long periods.

