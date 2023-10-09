Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-ready TP-Link Matter smart plugs now 38% off: 2-pack for $25

Joining Amazon’s early fall Prime Day smart plug deal at $13, Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa Matter Smart Plugs for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $540, this set launched on Amazon back in the spring as some of the brand’s latest smart plugs updated with multi smart home platform Matter support. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked since release. These mini smart plugs are designed to transform your typical lamps and just about anything else you plug into them with smart home features, all without blocking the second outlet on your receptacles. These Matter plugs are compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home setups – “you can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices” – to provide energy monitoring features as well as scheduling, and app/voice control over the products they are connected to. Head below for more details. 

If a single Matter smart plug will do the trick, save some cash and score the latest meross Smart Plug Mini at under $13 Prime shipped instead. It’s not quite as good a per plug value as the deal above, but it’s very close and will take less cash out of your pocket right now. 

Elsewhere in Matter-supported smart home gear, and looking ahead tot he holiday season, many of the major brands have now unleashed new multi-platforms smart lighting for inside and out. The new Nanoleaf HomeKit Christmas lights with Matter support are joined by the Govee Smart Holiday Lights and the re-stock of the popular Philips Hue Festavia sets. All of the details on the latter of which are waiting right here for you

Then swing by our Prime Big Deal Days and smart home hubs for even more. 

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline.

