8Bitdo officially licensed Xbox and PC Arcade Stick just hit its best price ever at $80 (Reg. $120)

While we have seen a few light price drops on Amazon since 8Bitdo released the “world’s first officially licensed Xbox arcade controller,” we have never seen anything quite as notable as today’s Woot offer. The Amazon sister brand retailer is now offering the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is 33% off and the best price we can find. We have never seen this one drop below $108 at Amazon since it launched earlier this year with today’s deal coming in to deliver a new all-time low. 8Bitdo says this is the “first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide,” delivering the vintage gaming vibes to your modern Microsoft console or PC battlestation rig with modern amenities. It features 2.4G wireless or wired USB connectivity as well as 30 hours of battery life when untethered. But it’s the customizable button mapping and recallable profile options available by way of the 8BitDo Ultimate software that really takes this option to the next level. Get a closer look right here and down below.

You could opt for something more affordable like this PXN Arcade Fight Stick that delivers compatibility with Xbox, PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch, and Windows at $44 shipped. But it is not nearly as elegant an option as the 8Bitdo model detailed above if you ask me.

More of the latest from 8Bitdo:

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox features:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

