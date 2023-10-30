Razer’s DualSense PS5 controller chargers now up to 25% off from $30 shipped in all colors

Amazon is offering the official Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers fromt $29.99 shipped in multiple colors. You’re looking at a solid 25% off the regular $40 price tag and the lowest we can find. Outside of a very limited fall Prime Day offer that came and went quite quickly, today’s deals are matching the best we have tracked on most colors or coming within a couple bucks on the black model. Razer’s PlayStation DualSense charging stands are early some of the most attractive options out there for me, delivering “perfectly” matching colorways and an overall elegant charging experience. Razer says this model can fully juice up a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours “with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting.” It features a curved cradle design that is specifically engineered for the DualSense gamepads with support for one-handed navigation “so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand.” More details below.

If you’re not partial to the bigger name third-party brands and an official seal of approval from PlayStation, there are some popular options out there for much less. This NexiGo model, for example, can power up a pair of DualSense gamepads at once and currently sells for under $17 Prime shipped on Amazon – it even includes an optional thumb grip kit.

Alongside some of the new Spider-Man 2 collectibles that have hit, including the Breakfast of Champions x Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 collector’s boxes and the official Spider-Man 2 hardcover collector’s art books, you’ll find more of the latest from PlayStation below:

Razer Quick Charging Stand for DualSense controllers features:

Quick Charge: Fully charges a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours and designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Curved Cradle Design: Easily mount your controller and never worry about the charging stand falling over thanks to a design and stable build that perfectly seats the PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Matches PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit your setup, this charging stand shares the same striking colors as the galaxy inspired DualSense wireless controllers

One-Handed Navigation: Ergonomically engineered so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand

