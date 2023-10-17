Official Breakfast of Champions x Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 collector’s boxes launch this week

Now less than four days away from the highly-anticipated release of the latest entry in Insomniac’s web-crawler PlayStation series, the developer, Sony, and Marvel are teaming up with Wheaties on the official breakfast of champions, Spidey edition. Sony just took to its official PlayStation X (Twitter) feed to unveil the new The Breakfast of Champions x Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the form of a “historic, limited-edition Wheaties box.” Head below for a closer look and more details.

Official Spider-Man 2 Wheaties collab

Following the Nintendo Oreo campaign, the next in the line of video game snack crossovers is taking over the breakfast table with the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Wheaties collab. Details are thin overall here, but we do see a limited edition box design (seen above and right here), themed after the upcoming PlayStation exclusive.

The Breakfast of Champions x Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Web a historic, limited-edition Wheaties box

The official collectible Wheaties box, or the The Breakfast of Champions x Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launch, is set to debut on October 19, 2023 at 10.20 a.m. ET.

It will presumably be up for purchase on the official Wheaties site right here. We will keep a close eye on the site and the PlayStation social feeds for more details come Thursday morning.

In the meantime, be sure to scope out the new official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 oversized hardcover collector’s books that are now up for pre-order as well as the official official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer that debuted this past weekend. And then check out more of our coverage of the upcoming title below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!