Official Spider-Man 2 hardcover collector’s art books see very first deals starting from $45

Art of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition

Amazon is now offering the very first deals on the brand new official Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hardcover books. After debuting for the first time last weekend, you can now secure your pre-order of both versions at a discounted rate. The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition is down down at $44.99 while the The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition has come down to $89.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and $100, these might not be the steepest discounts, but they are the lowest we have tracked yet. You can take a deep dive into what they bring to your collection as part of our launch coverage, but you can expect nearly 250 pages of “never-before-seen concept art and intimate creator commentary” alongside an exclusive cover, a decorative slipcase, and a folio enclosing a gallery-quality print” on the Deluxe Edition side of things. More details below. 

Dark Horse Books and Marvel Games have teamed up to deliver what they refer to as a “passionately designed volume” that “celebrates the art and artistry behind the Wall Crawlers and their exploits, and provides fascinating insights to amaze any Spider-Fan!” Both of them are also shipping with the Amazon pre-order price guarantee, which means you’ll be charged the lowest price they drop to between now and the release date no matter what you pay now. 

The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features:

Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man video game saga. As the inimitable web-heads swing, jump, and glide across Marvel’s New York, iconic villains threaten to destroy their lives, their, city and the ones they love. Now readers can explore the creation of this dynamic new entry in the Spider-Man video game series—from unforgettable characters, extraordinary equipment, breathtaking locales, thrilling storyboards, and more—all accompanied by comments from the game’s creative team!

