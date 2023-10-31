Merrell takes a rare 50% off popular styles with this promo code: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
50% off from $35

Today only, to celebrate Halloween, Merrell is currently offering 50% off one-of-a-kind styles with promo code TREAT50 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Moab 3 Scrap Shoes that are currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $130. These shoes were made out of a unique combination of leftover scrap material, which makes no two shoes the same. It also has 100% recycled laces and webbing. The insole is highly cushioned to promote comfort and they’re lightweight. Plus, the outsole is designed to grip any surface with specific grooves to give you traction. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
SteelSeries intros new limited run Ghost Edition transl...
LG XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speaker rattles ribcages...
9to5Toys Daily: October 31, 2023 – M2 iPad Pro $199 o...
Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for casual browsing an...
CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is a 9to5 ...
Segway’s Ninebot D28 kickscooter offers extended ...
SteelSeries’ Apex 9 Mini 60% gaming keyboard with...
Native Union’s new plant-based leather Apple Watch ba...
Load more...
Show More Comments