Merrell takes a rare 50% off popular styles with this promo code: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

Today only, to celebrate Halloween, Merrell is currently offering 50% off one-of-a-kind styles with promo code TREAT50 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Moab 3 Scrap Shoes that are currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $130. These shoes were made out of a unique combination of leftover scrap material, which makes no two shoes the same. It also has 100% recycled laces and webbing. The insole is highly cushioned to promote comfort and they’re lightweight. Plus, the outsole is designed to grip any surface with specific grooves to give you traction. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

