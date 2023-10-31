Wayfair Early Black Friday Sale takes up to 70% off furniture, rugs, lighting, more

70% off from $10

Wayfair is currently having an Early Black Friday Sale that’s offering up to 70% off thousands of styles. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on furniture, lighting, mirrors, rugs, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. A standout from this sale is the 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set that’s currently marked down to $460 and originally sold for $1,223. This dining set is great for entertaining and it’s available in three color options. Plus, each chair has plastic floor glides to protect from scuffs and scratches. With nearly 500 positive reviews, this set is rated 4.4/5 stars from Wayfair customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Wayfair include:

Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
