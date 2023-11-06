Swagtron’s EB-6 Bandit e-bike races for 20 mile range at 2023 low of $700 (Reg. $900)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-Bike for $699.99 shipped. Down from its $900 price tag, this e-bike has only seen a few discounts over the year, with none exceeding $50. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate, giving you $200 in savings. It also comes in $65 under the current used pricing, landing as the lowest price we have tracked for 2023. Built around a 350W motor and 36V lithium-ion battery, this e-bike is ideal for kids and teens as a starter bike – able to max out at a top speed of 18.6 MPH for a range of up to 20 miles on a single charge (with charging times under 5 hours). In place of a standard pedal assistance, this e-bike instead offers a “pedal-to-go” mode, giving you 7 gear-shift levels without activating the motor – with the added benefit of a Shimano freehub, which ensures the rider can keep coasting even after they stop pedaling. The 4-inch fat tires offer stable traction despite any loose terrain, while the front and rear disc brakes provide safe and controlled means to stop. It also comes with a simple display that shows battery levels and a USB port to charge devices.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option or your kids may be more into the electric scooter scene, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. Like the above e-bike, it has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $427.49 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $529.99 shipped, down from $835.

And be sure to also check out the Daylight Savings Sale being offered by Rad Power Bikes, a favorite brand for us here at 9to5toys, which is taking up to $300 off three of its popular e-bike models. These e-bikes offer higher speeds and travel distances, like the RadCity 5 Plus that hits 20 MPH for up to 50 miles and offers five levels of pedal-assistance alongside the throttle. Head on over to their deals page here to browse models and discounts.

Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-Bike features:

E-Powered: choose between pedaling manually or use the electric motor for a little extra boost on this kids’ electric fat-tire mountain bike

Fat Tires: High-volume 4-inch tires mounted to 20-inch rims allow younger riders to experience the maximum traction and smooth ride of a real fat bike for kids

7-Speed Shimano Gears: shift between seven gears to help you conquer a variety of terrain on this mountain e-bike with durable 6061-series aluminum frame built to last. For safety, the battery can be locked into place.

Dual Disc Brakes: the EB-6 features a Shimano MF-TZ21 freehub so you can coast smoothly even after you stop pedaling. This kids fat bike comes with dual lever-actuated disc brakes that put control and safety at your fingertips

All-Star Customer Service: Our team prioritizes customer satisfaction. For any questions or concerns about your electric bike, call, email, or chat online with our US-based support team.

