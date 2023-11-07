Crucial’s new 7,400MB/s T500 heatsink PC/PS5 NVMe M.2 SSDs see first notable deals from $76

Amazon is now offering up the first notable deals on the new Crucial T500 heatsink solid-state drives. Joining price drops on the more pricey but extremely fast T700, you can now land the Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD at $75.99 in the 1TB capacity or $124.99 for the 2TB model, both with free shipping. The 1TB model landed on Amazon late last month at a bloated $170 before quickly dropping to $107 while the 2TB carries a $180 regular price tag. Now up to 31% off the going rates, you’re looking at new Amazon all-time lows on both. While they aren’t as fast as the T700 options that start at $168 on sale, they are more than respectable upgrades that run at up to 7,400MB/s. These M.2 Gen4 solutions feature integrated heatsink tech, making them compatible with both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 – they also ship with a month of the Adobe Creative Cloud All-Apps plan. More details below. 

A good way to save cash while scoring similar performance is with the non-heatsink Crucial T500 models. Starting from $53 shipped, they can clock in with the same speeds, just without the added heat management system and the PS5-compatibility it comes along with. 

You’ll also want to check out the brand new Lexar NM790 heatsink SSDs we just featured the other day while the launch deals are still in tact starting from $72 shipped. And another particularly notable option for PlayStation 5 users is Seagate’s 7,300MB/s 2TB PS5 Game Drive SSD. This officially licensed model is still sitting at its best price ever on Amazon with a $140 list down from the usual $175 or more price tag. It clocks in with 7,300MB/s speeds and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our previous deal coverage

Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD features:

Get incredible performance with sequential reads/writes up to 7,300/6,800MB/s and random read/writes up to 1.15M/1.44M IOPs. Heatsink version is easy to install in your PlayStation 5 (non-heatsink option also available). Load games up to 16% faster and get faster texture renders and less CPU utilization with Microsoft DirectStorage. Get up to 42% faster performance in content creation apps, run heavy workloads, and render photos or videos faster

