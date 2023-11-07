Save an extra 35% on adidas running shoes: Edge Luxe, Pureboost 22, Cloudfoam Pure, more from $25

If you’re wanting a sneaker refresh before the heavy snow hits, or you want to save big on holiday shopping for the shoe-lover in your life, look no further. eBay is offering popular adidas shoes that won’t break the bank, including their Cloudfoam Pure shoes in two colorways, Pureboost 22 runners, Edge Luxe shoes, and a whole lot more from as low as $25 using the code ADIDAS35OFF. Free standard shipping available. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

Using the 35% off coupon ADIDAS35OFF on eBay, you can get a new pair of adidas Cloudfoam Pure shoes for as little as $24.70. With an MSRP of $75, this is one of the lowest prices available, making it a great way to save big just in time for the holiday season.

The adidas Cloudfoam Pure shoes are an athletic shoe designed with comfort in mind. Using adidas’ signature Cloudfoam in the midsole for maximum, all-day comfortability, these shoes can be worn on the basketball court or styled with athleisure as you run your weekend errands. The Cloudfoam Pure shoes are made out of recycled materials, have a regular fit, and come in two colorways perfect for the colder months – Shadow Olive and Shadow Brown.

Other popular adidas shoes with this sale include:

More on adidas Cloudfoam Pure shoe:

Step into these shoes for crisp, clean style and comfort. Thanks to their heritage adidas vibes, these running-inspired trainers make it easy to look calm, cool and collected. Whether you’re hanging out with friends or trying not to get frazzled as you tick off your weekend to-do list, stay comfortable through it all. This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials.

