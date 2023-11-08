Latest Echo Auto brings Alexa to your commute back down at $35 low (Reg. $55)

Now matching the summer and fall Prime Day offers, Amazon is now offering its latest-generation Echo Auto down to $34.99 shipped. Regularly $55, you’re looking at 34% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under all other deals we have tracked outside of Amazon’s bi-annual Prime member sales. For those unfamiliar, Echo Auto is designed to bring Alexa to your daily road trips. The latest model of Amazon’s in-car smart device features an updated form-factor to deliver hands-free Alexa voice assistant access and, while tethered to your handset’s cellular connection, direct access to music services, the ability to control smart home devices before you even hit the driveway, and more. It even has a roadside assistance feature to connect you with automotive services in case of a break down or emergency. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Alexa birthday deals.

More Alexa birthday deals:

Echo Auto 2nd Gen features:

Echo Auto is a hands-free Alexa car accessory that helps you make the most of your drive. Just ask Alexa to play music, make calls, set reminders, and more. Featuring a slim design that’s easy to place in your car, 5-mics that can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise, and a phone fast car charger to charge your phone on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!