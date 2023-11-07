Kindle Scribe note-taking reader tablet hits one of its best prices from $205 (Refurb, Orig. $340)

Alongside the Alexa birthday sale, Amazon is now offering some of its best prices ever on the Kindle Scribe. You’ll find certified refurbished Kindle Scribe reader tablets starting from $204.99 shipped for the 16GB base model variant (the rest of the marked down configurations are right there). This one fetches $340 in new condition at Amazon and has never dropped below $255. The refurbished units typically sell for $285 and this is the lowest we have ever seen them go for – our previous mention had the 16GB model at $235 for comparison’s sake. While we are expecting to see new condition models go on sale for Black Friday (likely well before the main event), there’s no telling whether or not the refurbs will drop this low. Head below for more details.

The flagship Kindle Scribe debuted in late September 2022 as Amazon’s most capable and powerful reader yet. Not only does it deliver all of the usual Kindle experience to its 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display, but it also ships with stylus so you can “write down thoughts, journal, take meeting notes, sketch and more” alongside the included digital notebook.

And here’s more details on the Amazon refurbishment process:

A Certified Refurbished Kindle Scribe (16 GB) is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Kindle Scribe features:

The only Kindle that includes a digital notebook – Read and write down thoughts in books or a separate notebook.

Create Kindle notebooks – write down thoughts, journal, take meeting notes, sketch and more. View your notebooks on the Kindle app, export to pdf or convert to text and send to your contacts.

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.

Read and take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen.

