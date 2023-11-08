Hydrow’s Black Friday deals go live early with up to $500 off at-home rowing machines

Popular connected rowing company, Hydrow, today announced its Black Friday deals, and they’re massive. Available through November 27, you can now save $500 on the Hydrow Rower and $450 on the Hydrow Wave. Keep reading below for more details.

The Hydrow Rower is headlined for this Black Friday deal at $1,995 with free shipping. Typically priced at $2,495, this is a steal for the exercise enthusiast in your life, and is the lowest price available. The Hydrow Rower has over 4,000 workouts, allowing users to become completely immersed in over 100 beautiful locations all over the world. With an ergonomic design, detailed metrics, and upright storage, the Hydrow Rower gives users a real on-the-water feel and a killer workout from the comfort of home. Other features include a 22″ display that rotates 90 degrees, the ability to seamlessly connect your other fitness devices, The coaches available for workouts on Hydrow include former Olympians, collegiate rowers, marathoners, and World Champions, meaning users are getting a world-class workout, no matter who the coach is.

The Hydrow Wave comes in at $1,445 with free shipping. At 30% lighter than the Hydrow Rower, the Hydrow Wave is available in an array of bright colors, including Pirate Black, River, Forest, Sunrise, and Sunset. The Hydrow Wave is perfect for those in smaller (or a bit more difficult to access) living spaces, such as a dorm room or a second-story apartment. The Hydrow Wave has all of the same features as the Hydrow Rower, giving users a personalized workout and an inmersive on-the-water experience.

More on Hydrow:

Featuring a sleek aluminum and steel frame, the Hydrow Rower exemplifies innovative design, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of any home. Its ergonomic seat and handle seamlessly blend style and comfort, delivering an exceptional workout experience.

