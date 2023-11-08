LEGO officially reveals new 5,200-piece Avengers Tower with 31 minifigures

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here! LEGO is officially revealing the new Avengers Tower today. After our exclusive report that offered a first look at the set back in October, we’re able to share an official showcase of how the largest LEGO set in 2023 will stack up when it debuts on Black Friday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

We’ve been waiting almost all year to get an official look at the largest LEGO set in 2023, and now it’s here. Meet the all-new LEGO Avengers Tower, which arrives as set number 76269. This isn’t the first rendition of the iconic skyscraper home to the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but it is certainly the biggest. It’s quite frankly a behemoth of a model in every single way you can measure such a feat, with 5,201 pieces combining into the most detailed release yet from LEGO Marvel.

Once assembled, you’ll be looking at 35 inches of LEGO Avengers Tower. It isn’t based on just a single rendition of the building, instead taking a little bit of theming from many of the different appearances throughout the Infinity Saga of the first few years of Marvel films. There’s references inside to Avengers, Age of Ultron, and much more – so if you love little easter eggs and callbacks, I am sure this set is going to be enticing for more than just its massive exterior.

Alongside the Avengers Tower, the LEGO Group also includes some side builds. There is a mini Quinjet that can actually dock on the top of the building, as well as some Chitari models to give the heroes something to battle. The Leviathan from the Battle of New York in the first Avengers is finally getting a LEGO version, which comes with a Chitauri Chariot to round out the build.

Minifigures of course also steal the show, and oh are there so many to be excited about. There’s a grand total of 31 different figures, which span pretty much every hero who made a big or small impact in the Infinity Saga. The core heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the Hulk are of course all being represented with some all new figures, but there are tons more. You’ll also find Falcon, Vision, Ant-Man, the Wasp, Pepper Pots, Nick Fury, and Helen Cho – not to mention four Chitari soldiers being joined by villains like Loki and Ultron.

Launching on Black Friday

Quite fitting of a set of this status, the new LEGO Avengers Tower (76269) will be getting the special treatment when it lands on November 24. This will be the LEGO Group’s annual Black Friday launch, debuting at midnight right as all of the doorbusters go live. Pricing has been officially set at $524.99, too.

9to5Toys’ Take

After we had leaked what the build would look like, it’s so great to finally have official photos. The new LEGO Avengers Tower really is everything I was hoping it would be, and getting a better look at the exterior, as well as all of the interior and minifigures, has just proven that we all have a right to be excited.

And it’s safe to say that all of you are very excited about this! We ran a poll back when the set first leaked, and plenty of you said this would be a day one purchase. At $525, it seems like that won’t scare off too many of you either.

I’ll be getting a hands-on look at the new set later tonight, so expect some additional pictures and videos of the model in the near future. I’ll be publishing an early review later this week too, so stay tuned for some more personal thoughts about this behemoth ahead of its launch later in the month.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!