Vuori drops new November products and colorways ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Just in time for the approaching holiday season, athletic clothing and athleisure brand Vuori is debuting lots of cozy pieces in winter colorways ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday that are perfect for sitting around the fire with loved ones. From vests to hoodies to joggers and zip-ups, keep reading below the fold to see the new pieces Vuori has to offer this November.

Vuori’s clothing is some of the softest and most durable around, and these new November arrivals are no exception. Some beautiful new pieces for women include The Halo Essential Hoodie ($96) and Performance Jogger ($94), which both come in a multitude of colors including Light Azure Heather, Stormy Heather, and Sawyer Heather. They complement each other perfectly and would make a great set as a gift. The Plaid Cozy Sherpa Jacket comes in at $188 and is made from the same microfleece throughout the coat, making it feel good both inside and out. Another new favorite is the Canyon Insulated Vest ($158), available in three colorways – Black, Beryl, and White.

New in November for men, Vuori has the Coronado Hoodie ($138) and Coronado Pant ($118) in an array of colors, but our favorite is the Flint Heather. Both featuring four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric, the Coronado Hoodie and Pant are great for lounging post-workout. The Ponto Performance Jogger ($98) is perfect for everyday errands and arrives in gorgeous winter hues, including Cedar Heather and Balsam Heather. Vuori’s Strato Tech Hoodie is available for $74 and is ideal for the athlete in your life, made from with moisture-wicking and anti-microbial fabric.

Other favorites of ours from Vuori’s new November drop include:

Women:

Men:

Be sure to check out Vuori’s holiday gift guides for him and her as you start purchasing gifts for your loved ones this holiday season!

