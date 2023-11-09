Rad Power launches Black Friday Mega Sale taking up to $1,200 off e-bikes starting at $1,299

Rad Power Bikes has launched its Black Friday Mega Sale, dropping every one of its e-bikes to their absolute lowest prices of the season, taking up to $1,200 off their e-bike models. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.” Plus, they also promise that if any model drops lower in price before New Year’s Day, they’ll pay you back the difference. A promo opportunity has also been launched until November 29, giving you 25% off Rad Power’s Hollywood Vehicle Racks that are designed to safely accommodate the weight of any e-bikes by using the code RACK25 at checkout.

The biggest markdown you’ll find during this sale is on the RadTrike, now at $1,299 shipped – down from $2,499 – which is the all-time lowest price we have tracked for this model. It comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a 480Wh battery that only reaches a max speed of 14 MPH but does provides a travel range up to 55+ miles on a single charge. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a low-profile cadence sensor, as well as puncture resistant tires, water-resistant connectors and wiring harness, fenders for all three wheels, an LED headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light function, and a simple display that gives you the in-time battery level while allowing you to adjust the pedal assist levels and control the headlight.

You’ll also find the discounts from the previous sales extended through to the end of the month, like the flagship RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike, discounted to $1,799 shipped, which is tailored for both on-road and off-road adventures and offers a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. Its sister model, the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step model also remains at its lowest price of $1,399 shipped.

Rad Power’s Black Friday Mega Sale will continue until November 29, taking up to $700 off fat-tire models, up to $200 off commuter models, up to $250 off cargo and utility models, up to $200 off any limited edition colors, and $100 off its folding models. And don’t forget about the 25% off promotion for the vehicle-mountable racks by using the code RACK25 at checkout. Head on over to their deals page here to browse more models and discounts.

Rad Powers’ RadTrike e-bike features:

Three wheels are just the beginning. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. The single most-requested model in our lineup combines the power of an electric bike with confidence-inspiring stability. Whether you’re riding for work or play, the RadTrike is more comfortable, more accessible, and more fun than you’d ever expect.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!