Jetson Bolt folding e-bike offers easy-to-store design with 15-mile travel range for $298

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding e-bike for $298 shipped. Having come into the year at the all-time low and rising back above $395 before spring’s end, where it remained with the smallest of discounts happening every so often with differences of a few dollars – today’s deal is a continuance of the first big markdown of 2023, ending up where it began the year at the all-time lowest price we have tracked. This compact e-bike’s 250W motor delivers a max speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 15 miles on a single charge. It comes designed with a lightweight, foldable frame that is as easy to carry as it is to store in small spaces like under your desk, making it a fitting and affordable option for short commutes. It features an LED headlight paired with a LCD display that keeps you updated to the battery’s real-time life.

If you’re looking for better commuter options, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. Like the above e-bike, it has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $427.49 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $529.99 shipped, down from $835. You can also head over to Hiboy’s sales page here to browse through all their other discounted models

And if you prefer sticking to e-bikes, there are several manufacturers offering early Black Friday deals. Check out our recent coverage of the discounts being offered on brands like Priority Bicycles, Blix Bikes, and Electric Bike Co. – or head on over to our Green Deals hub for more sales on EVs, power tools, power stations, solar panels, and so much more.

Jetson Bolt Folding e-bike features:

Lightweight Frame: The aluminum alloy frame is lightweight and sturdy, supporting up to 250 lbs and made for everyday use

On the go: easily take it up and down stairs, slide it under your desk, or tuck it away at home with the collapsible handlebar

250-Watt Motor: Zip around town in style with the Bolt’s powerful yet quiet motor.

LED headlight : The LED headlight shines bright on the path ahead of you – safe riding is our top priority (making you look good is a close second)

LCD display : A sweet LCD display provides a simple visual to show you battery life, in a clean easy-to-see interface.

Max Speed : Up to 15.5 mph., | Frame : Aluminum alloy., | Wheels : 12″

